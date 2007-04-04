Doctors Hospital To Open Express Walk-In Clinic

Another hearing on Doctors Hospital's bankruptcy is scheduled for next Monday.

The hospital's creditors are then scheduled to meet next Thursday in bankruptcy court.

The hospital's CEO David Holly tells KSLA News 12 Doctors is making plans to open a walk-in express clinic by the end of April.

It will have extended hours, probably 6 a.m. to midnight.

This will provide patients with extended access to physicians since Doctors closed it's Emergency Room last month.

