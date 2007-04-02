Former Radio Anchor Sentenced To Five Years In Jail For Online Sex Conviction

A former Shreveport radio newsman will spend the next five years in prison for trying to get a teenage girl he met over the internet to have sex with him.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mike Sieve must report to prison by August 20.

In April Sieve pled guilty to meeting who he thought was a 14-year-old girl on the internet and arranging to meet her for sex at a Shreveport park. The teen was actually an undercover officer.



From April 9

Former news radio personality Mike Sieve could spend up to 30 years in jail after admitting in court that he used the internet to try and entice a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Sieve plead guilty to the charge Monday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

According to testimony read at the hearing, Sieve went to an online chatroom in June of last year and made contact with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The teen was actually an undercover officer.

During the online conversation, Sieve asked if the teen wanted to "engage in sexually explicit activity." He also asked if the teen had any friends who wanted to join them. Police said Sieve eventually agreed to meet the teens at Shreveport's Columbia Park. When he showed up he was arrested by authorities.

Sieve faces a maximum sentence of 30 years and/or a $250,000 fine.

Story by Sean Staggs