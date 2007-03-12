Shreveport Police Officer Involved Shooting

A Shreveport police officer is on paid administrative leave this morning after firing her weapon at a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at her. The suspect did not fire the weapon, but authorities say the female officer felt like her life was being threatened. She had pulled over a Monte Carlo on Wills Street, in Shreveport's Martin Luther King area, believing it was involved in an incident earlier where shots had been fired. The gunman and the car's driver were arrested. Three people got away. Tuesday police will release the officer's name. They may also identify the suspects. Police recovered guns and a ski mask.