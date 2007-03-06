St. Jude Radiothon Underway At KRMD-FM

Country music is providing the backdrop for a lifesaving event in the Ark-La-Tex.

Our broadcast partner, KRMD-FM, is proving that "Country Cares For Kids."

That's the slogan for the fundraising event.

The station's first ever St. Jude radiothon raises money for the hospital in memphis, which treats kids coping with cancer.

"You wouldn't believe how many patients from right here in the Ark-La-tex go to that hospital and receive treatment. And I've got children, healthy, wonderful children, then you think 'look at those kids.'" said KRMD Personality James Anthony.

KRMD listeners and anyone else who wants to help are invited to call in with a pledge between 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The number to call is 1-800-339-HOPE.

Story by Sean Staggs