Movie Sponsoring Auction In Memory of Movie Maker

Kal Penn who plays Kumar in the 'Harold and Kumar' movies, the second now filming here in Shreveport, took some time from shooting to sign a few movie posters. The few seconds worth of time is part of a huge movie memorabilia auction sponsored by Kumar Productions that will be held this Saturday, with the money going to the family of Carol Trevino.The 31-year-old was living in Shreveport part-time while working on the movie 'Harold and Kumar 2.' She was killed in a car accident back on February 13, leaving behind three kids ages seven, nine and 16.Trevino was the assistant to Carsten Lorenz, executive producer for 'Harold and Kumar 2.' "Carol was one of those nomads who dreamed of being in the film business. She heard in Dallas about this job, drove herself over here, left her children with her mother in Ohio to do this job in Shreveport," Lorenz said.Lampton Enochs, a line producer for the movie, says this is a great way for people of Shreveport to give back. "For all that the film industry is doing to come to Shreveport and spend dollars and bring a really strong vibrant industry here, I think this is a way for everyone to give back."Lorenz goes on to say, "Now that Shreveport is becoming the Hollywood of the south, I think this is a great opportunity to really show what can be done and what a community can do."A small list of what the community can get their hands on:Lord of the Rings movies, films and even a Gollum; several signed posters from Spiderman, Samuel L. Jackson, Jet Li, Will Ferrell, Dustin Hoffman, and Adrien Brody just to name a few. There are also three 80G iPods and an Xbox, as well as bookbags, hats and t-shirts, movie scores and so much more.Mandate Pictures & New Line Cinema will match up to $10,000 per each item.The auction will be held this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Art Space at 710 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. There is a $10 cover charge at the door and there will be a cash bar. All of the money will go to the kids of Carol Trevino.'Harold and Kumar 2' will be dedicated in Trevino's memory.