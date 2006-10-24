Grand Jury Doesn't Charge Teacher; Mother Furious

The Harrison County Grand Jury decided not to press charges against Angela Hendrix, formerly a first grade teacher at Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Marshall. We spoke with the child's mother over the phone and she says this case is far from over.

A picture of the six year-old boys backside shows the bruising just hours after he was paddled at school. He told his mother Hendrix paddled him three separate times during the day, five licks in all, for disrupting class.

