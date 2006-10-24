Grand Jury Doesn't Charge Teacher; Mother Furious

The Harrison County Grand Jury decided not to press charges against Angela Hendrix, formerly a first grade teacher at Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Marshall. We spoke with the child's mother over the phone and she says this case is far from over.
A picture of the six year-old boys backside shows the bruising just hours after he was paddled at school. He told his mother Hendrix paddled him three separate times during the day, five licks in all, for disrupting class.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.More >>
The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.More >>