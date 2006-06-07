KSLA News 12 Editorials

As a news organization, we at KSLA believe we have an obligation to not just inform our community but to try and make it better as well.

That's why we formed an editorial board, now headed by General Manager Joe Sciortino, to take a stand on important issues that affect our community.

At the end of each editorial, we invite feedback. Your comments will be posted with the editorial, so please include your first name and last initial. You can see any viewer responses on the individual editorial pages.