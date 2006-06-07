KSLA News 12 Editorials - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

As a news organization, we at KSLA believe we have an obligation to not just inform our community but to try and make it better as well.

That's why we formed an editorial board, now headed by General Manager Joe Sciortino, to take a stand on important issues that affect our community.

At the end of each editorial, we invite feedback. Your comments will be posted with the editorial, so please include your first name and last initial. You can see any viewer responses on the individual editorial pages.

  • Editorial: Taking back our streets

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-04-05 04:05:23 GMT

    I would like to hear from you. What are your concerns or ideas for solutions to the violence in our neighborhoods?

  • Editorial: Fake news

    Friday, March 17 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-03-17 22:34:40 GMT
    We have all heard a great deal about fake news this year. The label is a new one. 

  • Editorial: Have outside entity investigate LSP travel

    Friday, March 3 2017 12:38 AM EST2017-03-03 05:38:00 GMT
    State Police Supt. Col. Mike Edmonson needs to address this inexcusable behavior directly and restore the public's confidence. He should be fully transparent in his investigation into the matter and should invite an outside entity to look into the matter. 

  • KSLA News 12 Editorial: Elio Motors

    Friday, January 30 2015 1:37 PM EST2015-01-30 18:37:51 GMT
    Friday, March 27 2015 1:38 PM EDT2015-03-27 17:38:07 GMT
    How confident are you that Elio Motors will one day re-open the old General Motors plant in Shreveport and send three-wheeled vehicles down the assembly line?More >>
