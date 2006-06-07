KSLA News 12 Editorials

As a news organization, we at KSLA believe we have an obligation to not just inform our community but to try and make it better as well.
That's why we formed an editorial board, now headed by General Manager Joe Sciortino, to take a stand on important issues that affect our community.
At the end of each editorial, we invite feedback. Your comments will be posted with the editorial, so please include your first name and last initial. You can see any viewer responses on the individual editorial pages.
I would like to hear from you. What are your concerns or ideas for solutions to the violence in our neighborhoods?More >>
We have all heard a great deal about fake news this year. The label is a new one.More >>
State Police Supt. Col. Mike Edmonson needs to address this inexcusable behavior directly and restore the public's confidence. He should be fully transparent in his investigation into the matter and should invite an outside entity to look into the matter.More >>
Be on the lookout for kids. They seem to dart out from everywhere. They are certainly not looking out for you; so please look out for them.More >>
Hello, I am Joe Sciortino, Vice President and General Manager here at KSLA.More >>
Joe Sciortino was named Vice President and General Manager of KSLA News 12 in April of 2016. He moved to the ArkLaTex from Hattiesburg, MS, where he was the Vice President and General Manager of KSLA’s sister station, WDAM-TV.More >>
KSLA News 12 has a proud tradition in the Ark-La-Tex dating back to January, 1954 when it became the first television station in Shreveport to sign on the air.More >>
A brief history of KSLA News 12 from its beginnings in the 1950's to its move into the 21st century with digital TV.More >>