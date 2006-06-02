Food in Five Greek Veggie Pita Pockets

Greek Pita Pockets
When we visit Greek restaurants, we have wonderful selections such as humus and yogurt dip. This tasty recipe uses a favorite - feta cheese!
Shopping tips:
1 package of reduced fat feta cheese
1 chopped cucumber
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped tomato
3 whole wheat pita pockets
¼ cup light vinaigrette.
1. Combine cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes.
2. Sprinkle feta cheese.
3. Pour vinaigrette.
4. Stuff pita pocket with mixture.
Shelly A Marie, MS, LDN, RD is a sports and wellness dietitian, personal trainer, and speaker.
