Food in Five Greek Veggie Pita Pockets

Greek Pita Pockets

When we visit Greek restaurants, we have wonderful selections such as humus and yogurt dip. This tasty recipe uses a favorite - feta cheese!

Shopping tips:

Look for whole wheat pita pockets.

Look for light dressings.

1 package of reduced fat feta cheese

1 chopped cucumber

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped tomato

3 whole wheat pita pockets

¼ cup light vinaigrette.

1. Combine cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes.

2. Sprinkle feta cheese.

3. Pour vinaigrette.

4. Stuff pita pocket with mixture.

Shelly A Marie, MS, LDN, RD is a sports and wellness dietitian, personal trainer, and speaker.