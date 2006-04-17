Tax Filing Deadline

Today is the deadline for filing federal income taxes. Some people who are working illegally in the United States are also expected to file.

At an income tax preparation business in Springdale, Ely Guerra (GOO-er-uh) says she has helped more than 100 clients obtain an individual tax identification number.

The special tax identification number allows people without social security numbers to pay taxes, even if they are immigrants working in the country without legal papers.

The I-R-S keeps records of the transactions, but doesn't share them with immigration enforcement agencies.

In 2005, 750-thousand tax returns were filed under the individual tax identification numbers, but it's unknown how many were filed by illegal immigrants.

Critics like Marti Dinerstein of the Center for Immigration Studies say the system fails to punish people who obtain jobs by using fake or stolen social security numbers.