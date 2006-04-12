Highway 82 Widening

State transportation officials say widening U-S 82 between El Dorado and Texarkana will cost 220 (m) million dollars.

State highway officials say improvement projects are planned for segments of the highway, but without making the widening a priority it would take two decades to full four-lane the highway.

Arkansas highway officials met Tuesday with leaders in Magnolia.

An improved U-S 82 is considered to be a key trade route that would link with interstates 30 and 49 at Texarkana and with planned Interstate 69 in Union County.