Summer Gas Prices

Vacation driving this summer will cost you plenty.

Gasoline costs are likely to stay high, after jumping nearly 20 cents over the last two weeks. The cost has been climbing since February and now averages about two-68 a gallon.

The factors driving prices include high crude oil costs and the usual seasonal demand for gas. Refineries also are moving away from using M-T-B-E, the gasoline additive used to help cut air pollution. It's also been found to contaminate drinking water supplies.

Some analysts say three-dollar-a-gallon gas is possible this summer if there are any unusual disruptions. Price spiked last year after Hurricane Katrina.

The government gives its summer forecast for motor fuel prices this morning.