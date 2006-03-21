KSLA News 12's General Manager

Joe Sciortino was named Vice President and General Manager of KSLA News 12 in April of 2016. He moved to the ArkLaTex from Hattiesburg, MS, where he was the Vice President and General Manager of KSLA’s sister station, WDAM-TV.

A native of New Orleans and a graduate from Loyola University, Sciortino pursued a steady career in broadcast media. He started at WWL-TV in New Orleans and in his 19-year stay there, worked his way up from studio assistant to Production Manager, then ultimately into Sales. He joined Raycom Media, the owner of both WDAM and KSLA, in 2006, joining the sales staff at WAFB-TV, the powerhouse station in Baton Rouge, LA.



After five years at WAFB, Joe was promoted to the position of General Sales Manager at Raycom’s KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, AR. Then in 2013, Joe was again promoted by Raycom and became the Vice President/General Manager at WDAM.



Joe and his wife, Suzette have three sons and they are delighted with the opportunity to return to the state of Louisiana.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.