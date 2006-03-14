KSLA TV 12 Announces New GM

Effective today, James Smith assumed the position of Vice-President and General Manager of KSLA TV-12. Having spent nearly 20 years in broadcasting in Lake Charles, Smith is well aware of this station's reputation in the state and in the region. He says he plans to build on that to serve you, the viewer, better.

James Smith, KSLA TV 12 VP/GM: "My philosophy is KSLA is a community asset. And if you're a community asset TV station, what you do is serve your viewers, and you serve your advertisers, and serve the overall community. You go above and beyond what's expected of a TV station."

James comes to us from Wilmington, North Carolina.