Robert Ivey’s Flooring America is family owned and operated. Robert is President and Preston Ivey is Vice-President, so we can guarantee a truly unique level of personal customer service.

Entrenched in the community, we are well known throughout the Ark-La-Tex for our knowledge of floor covering and interior decorating.

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America is more than just a flooring specialty store. We are experts trained in flooring and design to help you find the perfect floor for the way you live. Flooring product options include carpet, vinyl, ceramic tile, to wood and laminate floors, as well.

As part of America's leading flooring retail group, our 500-store nationwide buying power guarantees you low prices on thousands of carpets and floors.

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America product lines have expanded beyond flooring to include counter tops available in granite, quartz, Corian, and Formica with a full selection of Backslashes in ceramic or tumblestone. Robert also carries two complete lines of cabinets.

We are committed to providing every customer with the best selection, the best prices and the best service available anywhere. Furthermore, we back your flooring purchase with our Performance Assurance Program of warranties -- one of the strongest warranty programs in the industry. And our Confidence Plus Warranty takes the worry out of any decorating decision.

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America also offers interest free financing to make decorating your home simple and easy as 1,2,3.

We are located at the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Loop 3132, at 750 Professional Drive South, across from Splash Pools. Call us at 318-797-0123, or visit our showroom today and discover a whole new way to buy flooring!

750 Professional Drive South

Shreveport, LA 71105

Phone: 318-797-0123

Fax: 318-797-5551

Email: flooring_america@bellsouth.net

