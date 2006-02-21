Robert Ivey’s Flooring America - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America is family owned and operated. Robert is President and Preston Ivey is Vice-President, so we can guarantee a truly unique level of personal customer service.
Entrenched in the community, we are well known throughout the Ark-La-Tex for our knowledge of floor covering and interior decorating.

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America is more than just a flooring specialty store. We are experts trained in flooring and design to help you find the perfect floor for the way you live.  Flooring product options include carpet, vinyl, ceramic tile, to wood and laminate floors, as well.

As part of America's leading flooring retail group, our 500-store nationwide buying power guarantees you low prices on thousands of carpets and floors.

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America product lines have expanded beyond flooring to include counter tops available in granite, quartz, Corian, and Formica with a full selection of Backslashes in ceramic or tumblestone.  Robert also carries two complete lines of cabinets. 

We are committed to providing every customer with the best selection, the best prices and the best service available anywhere. Furthermore, we back your flooring purchase with our Performance Assurance Program of warranties -- one of the strongest warranty programs in the industry. And our Confidence Plus Warranty takes the worry out of any decorating decision.

Robert Ivey’s Flooring America also offers interest free financing to make decorating your home simple and easy as 1,2,3.

We are located at the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Loop 3132, at 750 Professional Drive South, across from Splash Pools.  Call us at 318-797-0123, or visit our showroom today and discover a whole new way to buy flooring!

750 Professional Drive South
Shreveport, LA 71105
Phone: 318-797-0123
Fax: 318-797-5551
Email: flooring_america@bellsouth.net

  • Re-Bath

    Wednesday, February 22 2006 10:39 AM EST2006-02-22 15:39:21 GMT


    Local Businesses with Perfect Home Ideas...

    More >>

    Let Re-Bath, LLC simplify your life with our innovative Bath Remodeling System. More >>

  • Action Garage Doors

    Thursday, February 16 2006 6:51 PM EST2006-02-16 23:51:04 GMT
    Action Garage Doors is a professional dealer of top quality garage doors, electric operators, and various components associated with the overhead door industry.  Since 1987, we have provided excellent service in installation and repairs for both residential and commercial customers. More >>

  • Specialized Sports

    Thursday, February 16 2006 12:50 PM EST2006-02-16 17:50:08 GMT
    Featuring pool, billiard and game tables, dart boards and more. In the heart of Bossier. More >>

  • Block's Spray-On Siding

    Friday, April 7 2006 1:17 PM EDT2006-04-07 17:17:25 GMT
    Block's Spray-On Siding is proud to have over 20 years experience in the home improvement industry. More >>

  • Premier Garage

    Thursday, February 16 2006 1:05 PM EST2006-02-16 18:05:52 GMT
    If you're tired of your cluttered garage and would like for it to look as nice as the inside of your home Premier Garage can make the transformation happen. More >>
Powered by Frankly