Total Countertop Solutions

 



If you are building the home of your dreams or remodeling the house that has been your home for years you need to talk with John Waters at Total Countertop Solutions.

John brings kitchens to life with his beautifully designed and customized granite and quartz countertops.

While the company has spent most of its time fabricating and installing for builders, John Waters is now moving into the retail market. His new showroom is located in the former Harper Motors building at 301 Main Street in dowtown Minden, LA. Homeowners are invited to come to the showroom and have a look at the many different types and colors of granite and quartz John can use to create a countertop you will truly fall in love with.

Free estimates are provided.

Total Countertop Solutions
John Waters - President

Location:
301 Main Street
Minden, LA 71055
Ph: 318-377-9394
Email: service@tcsgranite.com

