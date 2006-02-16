Top-Value Wood Decks and Porches

Built On-Site In a Day!

Ready Decks specializes in satisfying all your decking needs for residential, commercial, or recreational use. Our innovative approach makes getting your new deck simple, easy, fast, and inexpensive. We will complete your project in a timely manner with high quality workmanship and materials at a very attractive cost.

What is a READY DECK?

We offer standard as well as customized products. We refer to our standard products as "READY DECKS" because they are pre-designed, pre-priced, and can be built and installed at your site in under two days, usually in 1 day.

Advantages of Ready Decks

Everyone wants a deck but getting one can be difficult and extremely stressful. There is a battery of questions facing you. Uncertainty of the cost is just the beginning. Hiring a contractor or a handyman still leaves unanswered questions: What will be the quality of work and materials; when will work begin; how long will it take; what's their level of experience; are they licensed and insured; what will it look like?

Buying your deck from Ready Decks makes it easy. We know our business well because "decks are our only business." And best of all, buying from us answers the big question "Do you get what you pay for?" At Ready Decks you can be assured that:

You get what you pay for

You know what it looks like

You know to the penny what it costs (Click here for pricing info)

You get a professional grade product

Workmanship and materials are top quality that will last

Our installers are courteous, drug-free professionals

We are licensed and insured for your protection

We will schedule the installation on a date convenient for you

Our patent-pending tools and construction process consistently result in a top-value, high quality product in a minimum amount of time (most decks are completed in less than ONE day!)

Shreveport/Bossier City Location:



3068 Knolin Drive, Bldg 6

Bossier City, LA 71112

Phone: 318-934-4174

Toll-Free: 866-323-3257

Email: inquiry@readydecks.com

Website: www.readydecks.com