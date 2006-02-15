Block's Spray-On Siding - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Block's Spray-On Siding

Block's Spray-On Siding is proud to have over 20 years experience in the home improvement industry. We are the only authorized "Spray-On Siding" dealer in North Lousiana.

Never Settle for just anything or anybody!  We invite you to check us out by contacting our customers.  For more information about our manufacturers, contact the Better Business Bureau or visit their website at www.homepreservationsystems.com

  • Licensed and Insured
  • Member of N.E. Louisiana's Better Business Bureau
  • Member of N.E.Louisiana's Homebuilder Association
  • Member of West Monroe Chamber of Commerce
  • 2004 Rivertown Award of Excellence Nominee

Block's Spray-On Siding
700 Trenton Street
West Monroe, LA  71291
318-322-8823

