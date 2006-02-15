Specialized Sports - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Specialized Sports

Pool Tables Galore! Including Brunswick and AMF Pool Tables.  Specialized Sports sells, move, repairs and services all pool tables year ‘round. Over 500 cues from all major brands on display. 

Pub Tables, Poker Tables, Foosball, Air Hockey and Table Tennis, all on display.  North Louisiana’s largest dart selection. 
 
Dinette Sets with matching Bar Stools, thousands of styles and colors available, hundreds on display.

Visit our over  5,000 sq foot showroom at our new location in the Heart of Bossier Shopping Center, 

Owners:
Don Weathersby and Wes Weathersby

Specialized Sports
1701 Old Minden Road, Unit 3
Bossier City, La  71111
318-741-0004
800-942-1002
www.specializedsports.com  

