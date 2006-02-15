Action Garage Doors - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Action Garage Doors

Service is Building Our Business

Action Garage Doors is a professional dealer of top quality garage doors, electric operators, and various components associated with the overhead door industry.  Since 1987, we have provided excellent service in installation and repairs for both residential and commercial customers. 

Come visit our new showroom to see the many residential door styles on display.  Enjoy a hassle-free, pressure-free demonstration or allow one of our trained employees to help you chose the door that is right for you.  For your convenience, call for a free estimate and we will come to your home with samples.

Our prices are affordable, our manufacturers’ warranties are the best in the industry, our selection is unique, and our service is top notch. For the ultimate experience in garage doors, come see Action Garage.

Action Garage Doors, Inc
8829 Kingston Rd.
Shreveport, LA  71118
Tel: 318-686-0887
Fax: 318-686-0845
Email: info@actiongaragedoorsinc.com
Website: www.actiongaragedoorsinc.com

New Showroom Address:
2850 Douglas Dr. Ste. F
Bossier City

