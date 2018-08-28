Man accused of setting fire to store where he bought can, gas

VIVIAN, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish man is accused of setting fire to a convenience store where he bought a gas can and gasoline.
Marc Kerlin Watson, 59, of Vivian, has been in Caddo Correctional Center since being booked into the lockup at Aug. 21 on two unrelated charges - resisting an officer and entering and remaining after being forbidden on real property, booking records show.
Now he also is charged with one count each of simple arson in connection with a fire Aug. 18 at a convenience store in the 900 block of South Pine Street in Vivian, the Louisiana fire marshal's office reports.
Investigators said Watson had been in an argument with a store clerk an hour before the fire started.
Before leaving the store, Watson bought a gas can and gas.
Surveillance video from the area shows a man carrying a gas can behind the building.
The video also shows smoke and fire coming from the same area a minute later.
Investigators found fire damage and evidence of an accelerant on the rear exterior of the store, the state fire marshal's office reports.
A warrant for Watson's arrest was issued Monday.
