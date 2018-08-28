Letter writer confesses to stealing pencils, markers; replaces them 40 years later

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - Forty years after taking some school supplies, the alleged thief anonymously pays it back.
Joan Almond, nutrition agent, received the package last week at her LSU AgCenter office in Minden.
The Folger's coffee box contained pens, pencils and markers.
There also was a letter.
Identified only by the signature "Forgiven and Free," the writer says they stole a box of pencils and some markers while working at the office as a teenager in the 1970s.
"The fact we were poor was no excuse for my behavior. And it's haunted me since that day. So I'm sending restitution as best I know how," part of the letter states.
The missive's writer says they wanted to pay it back tenfold.
"It just touched me and I started crying," Almond said. "Who does that after 40-something years? Who sees the importance of making something right that was seemingly such a small thing at the time?"
The letter has gotten hundreds of likes, comments and shares since Almond posted it last week on her personal Facebook page.
"I'm having people call and send texts and reach out to me and tell me how much this story touched them."
The writer could be any one of a number of summer workers who spent a few weeks there back then.
Almond said that no one ever noticed that a few supplies were gone and that she would have given them to the teen if she had known they were in need.
"I would love for them to come and see me or call and let me know who they are," Almond said.
"I just think it's neat that God never gave up on this person."
She said the office will donate the supplies to families in need.
