Vice operation netted 37 arrests in addition to ArkLaTex doctor

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The arrest of a prominent Shreveport doctor on an obscenity charge was part of a multi-agency vice operation conducted last week.
Operation Freedom also led to the arrests of 37 other people and the seizure of a car, money and drugs in Caddo Parish.
It targeted human trafficking, prostitution, drug trafficking and obscenity plus outstanding warrants.
Authorities say they seized a 2016 Dodge Challenger, $23,000 in cash, two handguns, 15 dosage units of Klonopin, 14.6 ounces of marijuana and less than an ounce of methamphetamine.
Agencies taking part were a U.S. Marshals Service task force, the FBI's Crimes Against Children task force, the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control Office, the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and the Greenwood and Shreveport police departments.
Those who were arrested on an obscenity charge are:
- Kenneth Roy Daley, 60, of the 5100 block of Oak Hollow Drive in Keithville;
- John Stephen Davis, 58, of the 700 block of Parks Road in Benton;
- Raymond Stewart Ingram, 61, of the 7400 block of Camelback Drive in Shreveport; and,
- Kevin Mark Sittig, 61, of the 800 block of Thora Boulevard in Shreveport.
Those arrested on a charge solicitation of prostitution are:
- Keetric Antonio Abney, 39, of the 100 block of Madden Street in Arcadia,
- James Arnold, 49, of the 2400 block of Blairs Landing Road in Karnack, Texas;
- David Wayne Bistodeau, 60, of the 6700 block of Raspberry Lane in Shreveport
- Jon Elliott Chemell, 52, of the 1500 block of Audubon Place in Shreveport;
- Ghislain Nono Gueye, 30, of the 700 block of Hidden Valley in Ruston;
- Rylan Isaac Holden, 21, of the 6100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport;
- Bernard Slattery Johnson, 37, of the 800 block of Wilkinson Street in Shreveport;
- Casey Kiet, 46, of the 10000 block of Somerset Avenue in Shreveport.
- Alfredo Holguin Mendez, 34, of the 6700 block of Jefferson-Paige Road in Shreveport
- Michael Rene Ory, 35, of the 200 block of Luke Avenue on Barksdale Air Force Base;
- Roderick Owens, 37, of the 400 block of Albert Avenue in Shreveport;
- Kyle Andrew Rogers, 26, of the 9000 block of West Wilderness Way in Shreveport;
- Enrico Rosa, 38, of Cox Road in Marshall, Texas;
- Monty Renee Traxler, 60, of the 3700 block of Highway 100 in Bradley, Ark.; and,
- Daniel W. Williams, 46, of the 2200 block of Louisiana Highway 163 in Doyline,
Michael Jackson Bond, 31, of the 1700 block of Southview in Bossier City, was arrested on one count of possession of marijuana in addition to a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Arrested on a prostitution charge were:
- Elisa Anguiano, 39, of the 7500 block of Lemon Street in Fontana, Calif.;
- Ladothy Austin, 35, of the 2600 block of Lillian Street in Shreveport;
- Holly Trenise Brown, 41, of the 200 block of Brookbriar in Shreveport;
- Nya Tehane Ealy, 47, homeless;
- Zhanee Dawnelle Jackson, 22, address unknown;
- Elsie McCab, 30, of the 4100 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City;
- Sasha Fonshuna Robinson, 30, of the 2800 block of Stonewall Avenue in Shreveport; and,
- Tionie Zorderriun Thompson, 20, of the 2100 block of Dartmouth in Lubbock, Texas;
Keyvondria Tysha Westbrook, 20, of the 2200 block of 18th Street in Lubbock, Texas, is charged with pandering in addition to one count of prostitution.
Me Youn Me, age unavailable, of the 300 block of Market Street in Shreveport, was arrested on a charge of prostitution by massage
Accused of promoting prostitution are:
- Tay'ja Monae Birdsong, 21, of the 600 block of West 5th Street in Lancaster, Texas;
- Marquisha Brown, 21, of the 2700 block of East 9th Street in Lubbock, Texas; and,
- Jung Nam Park, 56, of the 300 block of Market Street in Shreveport.
Facing a charge of pandering are 40-year-old Willis Deming, who is homeless, and 33-year-old Price Jordan, of the 200 block of Kelly Street in Bossier City.
Also arrested were:
- Tradarion Debonta Jackson, 23, of the 1600 block of Fulton Street in Shreveport, one count each of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS;
- Johnnie Moore, 64, of the 400 block of Egan Street in Shreveport, distribution of a Schedule II CDS; and,
- Charity Jane Minton, 47, of the 300 block of Wilkerson Street in Shreveport, possession of a Schedule II CDS;
All 38 were booked into Caddo Correctional Center or Shreveport City Jail.
