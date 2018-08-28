Holiday crackdown on drunken drivers already well underway

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" is a national campaign against impaired driving.
Now we are amid its latest enforcement wave in which many ArkLaTex law enforcement agencies once again are taking part.
Those include the Bossier City Police Department, which like most began its Drive Sober campaign 10 days ago.
It runs Aug. 17 through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 3.
Enforcement means drivers can expect to see extra patrols out on the roads this weekend, Bossier City police Sgt. Brian Griffith said.
And those patrols are dedicated to finding any drunken drivers and arresting them before they can hurt anyone out on the roads, he said.
"People need to be reminded to be responsible out there. They are driving, drinking or driving intoxicated, that we're going to be out there looking for them."
There now are more ways than ever before to get home after a night of drinking without having to get behind a wheel, Griffith said.
He cited everything from taking a cab to calling a ride-sharing service to going out with a designated driver.
Those extra holiday patrols come as welcome news to ThinkFirst, a national injury prevention foundation.
Its website explains that injury is the leading cause of death and disability to children, teenagers and young adults.
Shainne Williams, the agency's program coordinator, said ThinkFirst's overriding message is: "Overall, you know, use your mind to protect your body and to think first because the choices that you make and other people make change your life every day."
The cornerstone of ThinkFirst presentations at schools, businesses and other venues are speakers who have suffered traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, she added.
According to this national foundation, every year more than half a million such injuries occur in the United States.
There are all kinds of causes ranging from violence to falls to sports.
But the most common cause of such injuries is motor vehicle crashes.
