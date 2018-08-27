Shooting victim collapses on Shreveport woman's doorstep

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A knock came unexpectedly at Ada Johnson's door.
Hours later, she was cleaning her blood-stained doorstep, washing away a recent reminder of how the violence of Shreveport's streets had come calling.
"It was just horrible, it was horrible, to see that in my neighborhood, especially at my house."
Johnson said she was about to retire for the night Sunday when the plea came for a helping hand.
"I peeped out my window. I didn't see nobody.
"Then five minutes after that, that's when he started beating on my door. And I asked him what did he want, and he said 'I been shot; I need some help'."
Police say the man was shot about 11:30 p.m. while walking on Long Street.
Bleeding profusely, he made a left onto Emerson Avenue.
It's unknown how many doors he knocked on before collapsing outside Johnson's residence.
"He told me not to call the police, talking about I don't need no police, I need help. That's what he told me," Johnson recalled.
"We'll, how I'm supposed to help you if I don't call the police? I'm not a nurse or doctor or something."
She called 911.
"I didn't want him to die in my yard," Johnson said.
Johnson saw paramedics cut off his shirt then leave for University Health in Shreveport.
"Even though he got shot that many times, I didn't want him to die in my yard. ... Get him up outta my yard; take him to the hospital."
