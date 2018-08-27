Man fighting for his life after being shot; 2 people arrested

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two people face charges in connection with the shooting of an alleged theft suspect in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.
Martez Hulbin, 27, and Bianca Hulbin, 26, both of the 4300 block of Long Street, were booked into Shreveport City Jail on Monday morning.
He is charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
She faces one count of obstruction of justice.
Police found 21-year-old Freddy Daniels just before 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Emerson Avenue.
He had been shot multiple times in his upper body.
Daniels was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of what authorities said appeared to be life-threatening wounds.
Investigators later determined that Daniels was shot at a residence in the 4300 block of Long Street and that he was suspected of being involved in a number of thefts at that address, police said.
Martez Hulbin allegedly shot Daniels after accusing him of the thefts.
Investigators think that Bianca Hulbin then hid the gun with which Daniels was shot.
