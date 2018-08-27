LSU to start Joe Burrow vs Miami

Head coach Ed Orgeron revealed Monday that LSU will start Joe Burrow at quarterback Sunday against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State in the offseason, was widely viewed as the favorite in training camp.
Burrow never started a game while in Columbus but did complete 29 of 39 passes for two touchdowns in 11 games in relief.
Now backup Myles Brennan sporadically played as a true freshman in 2017, appearing six times while throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions. Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan, who entered training camp competing for the position, transferred from the program earlier this month.