Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a Shreveport-area bank. It happened around noon at Citizens National Bank, in the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road.
The suspect entered the bank, armed with a handgun, handed the teller a note and demanded money. The person, whose description is not available at this time, fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become available.
