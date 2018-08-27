Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Shreveport bank

By Danielle Scruggs and Jasmine Payoute | August 27, 2018 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 4:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a Shreveport-area bank. It happened around noon at Citizens National Bank, in the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road.

The suspect entered the bank, armed with a handgun, handed the teller a note and demanded money. The person, whose description is not available at this time, fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become available.

