Man killed, Bossier woman hurt in ETX crash

HARRISON CO., TX (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash which happened Sunday morning in Harrison County.
Just before 1:00 a.m., Texas State Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on IH-20 near Hallsville.
Thomas James Emerson, 58, of Homer, La was driving westbound in the east bound lanes of IH-20 when he struck a vehicle traveling east head-on.
The driver, Kristin Holly Hogue, 33, of Bossier City, La, was taken to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in critical condition. Hogue's two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview in stable condition.
Emerson was pronounced dead at the scene, and was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The crash remains under investigation.
