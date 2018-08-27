School threat unfounded after Facebook post by alleged hacker

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) - One man claims his Facebook page was hacked by someone who threatened to shoot people at two schools.
According to Tonya Oaks Smith, executive director of university communications and marketing at Louisiana Tech University, authorities were notified that someone made threats on social media against Louisiana Tech and Grambling State University. The school sent the alert to students and staff Monday.
The threat was posted on a public Facebook page.
LaTech Police Chief Randal Hermes reported the threat to Louisiana State Police, which began the investigation.
Smith says officers from the Ruston Police Department and Tech Police Department visited the man's apartment. There they were unable to find any weapons and the man said the post was made by a hacker.
Police believe there is no credible threat at this time. LSP is still investigating the post.
Smith said more officers will remain on campus as a precaution.
