Police: Man shot multiple times in late-night shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man who was walking down the street late Sunday night. As of Monday morning, the man is now in a local hospital fighting for survival.
According to police, the man was shot at least four times in the 4300 block of Long Street in the Mooretown neighborhood. Officers received reports of a shooting just before midnight. Six units were still on the scene early Monday morning.
Police say the man was able to talk to detectives before he was taken to the hospital for surgery. He told police he heard gunshots while walking down the road before he started to run away from the shots.
The victim says he ran to Emerson Avenue where he fell in a driveway. He was shot three times in the stomach and one time in the arm. His condition is not known at this time.
He told officers he did not see who opened fire.
The investigation is ongoing.
KSLA News 12 will provide updates and Maranda Whittington will have live reports on KSLA News 12 This Morning.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.