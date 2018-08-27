CADA dinner's keynote speaker will be 'Marcia, Marcia, Marcia'

(KSLA) - "... Marcia, Marcia, Marcia ..."
It was Eve Plumb who whined those classic words as Jan on "The Brady Bunch" (1969-74).
But saying them all these years later still evokes images of but one person.
America's favorite girl next door - Marcia Brady.
And now the name of Maureen Denise (#MoMcCormick7) McCormick, who portrayed Jan's big sister on the TV sitcom and subsequent movies, also is associated with the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of NWLA.
The nonprofit wants you to "hear the story ... of a lovely lady."
McCormick will be the keynote speaker during the CADA of NWLA's annual dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Shreveport Convention Center.
The cost is $50 per person or $500 to reserve a table for eight people.
The Season 3 "Brady Bunch" episode in which Jan laments "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" turns into a testament to how great Marcia was at life.
"All I hear all day long at school is how great Marcia is at this or how wonderful Marcia did that. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!"
In real-life, however, things weren't so perfect for McCormick.
"Maureen is known for her work on television ("The Brady Bunch," "Dancing With The Stars") and her memoir, "Here's the Story," in which she reveals her inspiring real-life journey from addiction to recovery," CADA of NWLA says in a post on its Facebook page.
McCormick, 62, of Los Angeles, was addicted to cocaine and quaaludes at one point in her life.
As Amazon.com describes it, "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice" takes readers behind the scenes of "one of America's favorite television families, and to the dark side, where she was caught up in a fast-paced, drug-fueled, star-studded Hollywood existence that ultimately led to the biggest battle of her life."
CADA of NWLA's mission is to educate, counsel and treat people of all ages who suffer from alcoholism and other addictions.
The private health organization has been providing substance abuse services for Louisiana residents since Oct. 1, 1958.
