Gunfire reported; wounded person shows up at hospital

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a possible shooting.
Authorities received multiple calls about 8:10 p.m. Sunday about gunfire in the vicinity of Stone Vista Apartments in the 500 block of East Stoner Avenue, according to police and Caddo 911 dispatch records.
Police said shots still were being fired when they arrived in the area between Viking Drive and Easy Street.
They had as many as 28 units on the scene at one point. That number has since fallen to 15.
Soon after the gunfire, a private vehicle dropped off a person with at least one gunshot wound at University Health in Shreveport.
Further details about the extent of the wound or wounds is not yet available.
And it has not yet been confirmed but is most likely that the person was wounded in the gunfire reported in vicinity of East Stoner, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.