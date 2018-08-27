Man mourns death of longtime friend found shot in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man says he was startled when he stumbled upon a beloved friend's body Sunday.
"I found him this morning when I pulled up," said the acquaintance, who asked not to be identified.
"I always come over here and check on my auntie before I go to work. And I pulled up and he was laying there."
Officers found 51-year-old Grundy Johnson dead on the ground next to a vehicle in the 100 block of Hamilton Street about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
He had been shot.
Now friends of Johnson, who also knew him as JoJo, are trying to find the reason or reasons someone would want to harm him.
"That's something we all trying to figure out, why would somebody do this to him," Johnson's acquaintance recalled.
"He was a good fella."
And his death is upsetting, the childhood friend said.
"It was tough, I still haven't shook back from it. I mean, it's bothering me. All of us was raised up together."
As detectives investigate Johnson's death, loved ones hope he always will be remembered as a revered father and a jack-of-all-trades.
"He was a good dad. He always pushed them to play football. He would work out with them, play ball with them. He was a good dude," Johnson's friend recalled.
"He was a mechanic, he was a plumber, he did construction work. I mean he did it all."
And Johnson, his friend, said, had an impact on everyone he met.
"Everybody loved him out here. I mean, everybody loved him. He was a well-known person."
Meantime, Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
