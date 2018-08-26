Fire heavily damages rear of Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Food left on the stove is suspected of igniting the fire that heavily damaged the rear of a Shreveport residence, authorities said.
It happened at 1:24 p.m. Sunday in a house in the city's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
A crew from Fire Station 6 found heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the one-story, brick structure in the 2900 block of King Oaks Loop.
That's immediately west of Green Oaks High School.
No one was at home when the fire started.
Seventeen firefighters and six units had the fire under control within 12 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The occupants told authorities they have relatives they will stay with until their house can be repaired, Fire Department spokesman Brian Watson said.
Cooking is the leading cause of house fires and related injuries and the second-leading cause of fatal house fires, the National Fire Protection Association reports.
And unattended cooking is the leading factor contributing to these fires.
Frying poses the greatest risk of fire.
More than half of all cooking fire injuries occurred when people tried to fight the fire themselves, the association reports.
