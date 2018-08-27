Reward offered for information about fatal shooting of man

By | August 26, 2018 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 6:07 PM
(Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner's office has identified a man found fatally shot in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.

He is 51-year-old Grundy Johnson Jr., a Shreveport construction worker, mechanic and handyman.

Officers responding to an EMS call found Johnson dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the 100 block of Hamilton Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Now investigators are trying to determine how long he had been there.

And they are working to identify who killed Johnson.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about his death to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

