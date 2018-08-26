Weekend heat could have been worse. Better days are ahead. Here's why.

(KSLA) - An area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere was situated right over our area from Friday through part of Sunday. This was responsible for the very hot and dry conditions that we've been experiencing. We were fortunate to escape Heat Advisories thanks to the lower humidity levels. As Sunday progressed, the upper level high was moving off to the east. That, in turn, was bringing some good news.
As the high moved off to the east and farther away from the Ark-La-Tex, the clockwise flow around it led to moisture being brought in from the Gulf of Mexico. Also the southwesterly flow was able to advance into the area with even more moisture. The combination of the two along with some disturbances in the gulf will lead to an enhanced sea breeze and better chances of isolated to widely scattered afternoon rain and storms. These will die out shortly after sunset.
By the time we get into the Wednesday time frame, a very weak cold front may come into play. This would likely lead to a bit better chance of widely scattered to scattered rain and storms. This front, more than likely, would not give us any kind of cool-down. However, afternoon highs would remain near seasonal levels.
As you can see in the above graphics, Wednesday (first graphic) and Thursday (bottom graphic) have 30% to near 40% chances of rain. While it's certainly not a drought buster, this rain will be most welcome for some residents of the Ark-La-Tex.
Here's a look at the next seven days as of of Sunday. The heat should abate by Tuesday as the upper level high loses its grip on the area. We should see slight chances of rain almost every afternoon and maybe even Tuesday night as that weak cold front approaches. Here's hoping that you get in on at least some of the activity. Have a great week.
Download the free KSLA First Alert weather app to your smartphone
Check the weather page at KSLA.com
Follow KSLA First Alert 12 on Facebook and Twitter
Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.