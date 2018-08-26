Weekend heat could have been worse. Better days are ahead. Here's why.

As the high moved off to the east and farther away from the Ark-La-Tex, the clockwise flow around it led to moisture being brought in from the Gulf of Mexico. Also the southwesterly flow was able to advance into the area with even more moisture. The combination of the two along with some disturbances in the gulf will lead to an enhanced sea breeze and better chances of isolated to widely scattered afternoon rain and storms. These will die out shortly after sunset.