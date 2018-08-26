One arrested after man found shot, stabbed in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Natchitoches police have made one arrest and expect to make more arrests in connection with the wounding of a man.
First responders found a man with two gunshot wounds in his right arm about 10:20 pm Saturday in the 1400 block of Holmes Street.
The wounded man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Natchitoches hospital.
Medical staffers there discovered he also had been stabbed multiple times.
He then was flown to an Alexandria hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Police later booked 31-year-old Jeremy Burton, of Natchitoches, into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Witnesses told investigators that Burton and the other man were fighting when Burton reportedly went into a home, got a gun and shot the other man.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call Natchitoches police Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
All calls are kept confidential.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.