Belk’s Charity Sale supports area Children’s Miracle Network

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier and Children's Miracle Network hospitals have teamed up with Belk for a special sale this weekend in Shreveport.
The Charity Sale will feature deals at the East 70th Street Belk store that are better than Black Friday.
It's part of Belk's local fundraising initiative through their Charity Sale. The store has picked the NWLA Children's Miracle Network to benefit from this special fundraiser that also benefits you with deep discounts.
With the purchase of a $5 ticket, you'll have a private shopping experience at Belk from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 25th. That $5 ticket will also serve as a coupon to go towards your purchase once you're inside the store.
It's a win/win for you and our area kids!
To purchase your $5 ticket click here. You can pick up those tickets at CHRISTUS's Foundation Office from now until Saturday until 5 p.m. or the day of the sale at Belk. They will also be selling tickets at CHRISTUS Highland Hospital's atrium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Sponsored by CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Your Children’s Miracle Network Hospital