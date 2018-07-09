Girl electrocuted while trying to get kittens from behind dryer

Authorities were back at the New Boston, Texas, house July 9 investigating what happened. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

(Source: Greenlee Marie's family)

A 10-year-old East Texas girl died tragically over the weekend.

Now police and AEP/SWEPCO crews are trying to determine how she apparently was electrocuted Saturday afternoon.

It happened as Greenlee Marie was trying to rescue her kittens from behind a clothes dryer in her home on U.S. Highway 82, the child's parents said.

"She loved her babies. And she would do anything for them," Shelby Roos said of her daughter and her kittens.

"I know she is up there right now with all of her babies."

Roos and Scott Hendrix said they plan to set up a fund in Greenlee Marie's name to which people can donate to help a local rescue care for orphaned animals.

Investigators were back Monday at the home that Roos and Hendrix have been renting for about 15 months.

Authorities have not yet said what they think was the cause of the electrocution.

"It is too early right now to go ahead and place blame and responsibility until the investigation is over," New Boston Police Chief Gary McCrary said.

The child's body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

