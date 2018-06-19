Over 100 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

A California man is facing drug charges after deputies say he was found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Monday. (Source: Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish.

A Bienville Parish deputy says he clocked a maroon Toyota van traveling at a speed of 86 mph in a 70 mph zone.

When the deputy stopped the car he said he made contact with the driver, identified as Kao Lao, of Sacramento, CA. The deputy said he immediately smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After further investigation, the deputy found seven large garbage bags in the back of the vehicle which were determined to have about 139 pounds of marijuana.

Lao told deputies he was en route to Alabama when he was stopped.

Lao was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and remains lodged in the Bienville Parish Jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

