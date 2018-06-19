FIRST ALERT: Midweek rain chances continue to increase

The potential for much-needed rain falling on Wednesday and Thursday continues to increase. A few spots could even see several inches of rain by the end of the work week.

The latest run of FutureTrack still shows the heaviest rainfall south of I-20, especially across parts of Deep East Texas. This is the area that is likely to see 1"-3" of rain by Friday afternoon.

Other parts of the ArkLaTex probably won't see quite as much rain. Most of the I-30 corridor and points north will probably only see between 0.5"-1.5" of rain.

Our best chance of rain over the next 7 days will come late Wednesday into Thursday. This is when a storm system and weak cold front will interact with tropical moisture and produce numerous showers and storms.

Right now, the threat of strong storms is very low. However, heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible, especially in flood prone and poor drainage areas.

The latest run of FutureTrack shows the widespread shower and storm activity to the southwest of the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. However, a few showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning, mainly across parts of Deep East Texas.

By Wednesday afternoon, more showers and storms will develop. Heavy rain could slow your commute home from work.

Numerous showers and storms will still be possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning as a storm system and weak cold front approach from the north.

Numerous showers and storms could be producing heavy rain across the ArkLaTex Thursday morning, so the commute to work could be a bit messy. Heavy rain and wet roads will likely slow you down.

Even though our rain chances will start to taper off Thursday afternoon, scattered showers and storms will still be possible.

As the storm system pulls away late Thursday into Friday, our rain chances will start to taper off and the heat will start to build back into the ArkLaTex.

The clouds and rain will likely hold temperatures into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, then the 90s will return for many on Friday. From this distance, the upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry and hot.

