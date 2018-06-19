State to seek death penalty against accused Facebook Live killer

The state of Louisiana will seek the death penalty in the trial for Johnathan Tremaine Robinson. He is the man accused of killing a mother of three during a standoff on Facebook Live.

Back on June 13, a Caddo Parish grand jury indicted the 36-year-old on one count of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Close to 30 rounds were fired from a semi-automatic rifle during the 80-minute standoff April 12 with Shreveport police. Two of those bullets hit Rannita "NuNu" Williams in her midsection, killing the 27-year-old woman.

Robinson also reportedly told investigators he was trying to kill police officers when he fired on eight members of the police department, wounding Officer Robert Entrekin.

Robinson appeared in court Tuesday, June 19. His arraignment is continued until July 31.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.