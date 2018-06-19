United We Give, United We Live Blood Drive kicks off on Thursday

Today begins the first day in KSLA News 12's United We Give, United We Live" Blood Drive.

Representatives from the LifeShare Blood Center say that the local blood supply is critically low and there is only enough blood to last the next 2 days. Everyone who can donate blood is encouraged to donate.

The blood drive runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

One donation can help save three lives and you never know when you or some you love will need a blood donation.

"No one has a guarantee they will make it home safe and healthy each day," says Tina Martinez, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, LifeShare Blood Center. "Medical emergencies and accidents happen far too often, and many of us just expect blood to be there for us and our loved ones."

A statistic from the Blood Center is that 37% of the population can give blood, but only 4/100 actually do.

According to Tina Martinez, our area needs 50,000 people to donate blood to last a whole year.

"A low blood supply is a serious concern since blood can't be manufactured-someone choosing to donate is the only source," Martinez said. "Enough people must willingly donate before the patient needs it, or the outcome can be devastating."

Those interested in donating can do so at these locations:

8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

1523 Doctors Dr., Bossier City

1324 College Dr., Texarkana

There will also be mobile locations around the ArkLaTex, to find one near you click here.

