ETX corrections officer dies in crash trying to avoid deer

An East Texas corrections officer is dead after his vehicle crashed while trying to avoid a deer in the roadway.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened around 12:42 a.m. Tuesday on Farm to Market Road 31 in Harrison County, about 10 miles south of Marshall.

The preliminary crash investigation shows 20-year-old Noah Tyson Langston, of Jefferson, Texas, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord south in the right lane of FM-31 when a deer entered the roadway from the right.

Langston reportedly tried to take evasive action to avoid hitting the deer but was unsuccessful.

His vehicle entered a side skid, left the left side of the highway and hit a tree.

Langston was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool says Langston had just gotten off of work as a corrections officer for the county.

Langston, whose family identified him as an Elysian Fields High graduate from Panola, Texas, reportedly was heading to his father's house when the crash occurred.

Langston had only been working for the sheriff's office for a few weeks.

The sheriff says his older brother also was killed in a crash eight years ago.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.