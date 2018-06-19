Man accused of stealing safe from restaurant

A man is behind bars accused of burglarizing a west Shreveport restaurant early Monday morning.

Police responded to 20/20 Seafood in the 4600 block of Greenwood Road just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a burglary.

When officers got there they discovered a male suspect broke into the drive-thru window and left with a safe.

The crime was recorded on a surveillance video which led to identifying the suspect as 25-year-old Darius Thompson, of the 9000 block of Kingston Road.

Police say when Thompson reported for work he was taken into custody. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of simple burglary.

