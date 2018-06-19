Man critically injured when bike collides with SUV

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with an SUV late Monday night in Texarkana, AR.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and East 14th Street.

Police on the scene said an SUV was southbound on Broad Street when a bicyclist headed west on East 14th Street road out in front of him and they collided.

The bicyclist, identified as 52-year-old Robert Lara, was taken to a Texarkana hospital in what were described as critical condition.

Lara was still listed in critical condition as of 8:30 Tuesday morning.

