La Tech nursing program recognized as best in country

One ArkLaTex nursing program has been recognized as the best in the nation.

According to a news release by Louisiana Tech University, the school’s Division of Nursing was ranked first for exceptional performance by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

The program was recognized for its graduates' performances on the National Council Licensing Exam for Registered Nurse.

“The council ranks programs for the rate at which graduates pass the licensing exam – both at the state and national level,” the news release stated.

La Tech celebrated the fact that all graduates during the 2017-2018 academic year passed the exam. In fact, the university claimed all students in six out of the last seven years passed the exam.

The average “pass rate” is higher than other programs in the state and country.

“Across the country, we are seeing an increased need for registered nurses,” said Dr. Donna Hood, chair of the Division of Nursing. “The anticipated number of job openings for registered nursing is predicted to grow to 1.09 million by 2024, and the shortage of RNs is expected to be more critical in the southern and western United States.”

