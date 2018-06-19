Teen arrested for attempted robbery after Crime Stoppers tip

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A teenager is facing charges after someone recognized him and turned in a Crime Stoppers tip about an attempted robbery.

Police say the robbery attempt happened on June 12 just after 5 a.m. at a convenience store in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.

The victim told police he was pumping gas when an unknown man approached him in a black minivan, pointed a handgun at him, and told him to “give him that”.

That's when police say the frightened victim jumped into his vehicle causing the suspect to speed away.

The victim then reportedly followed the suspect until officers were able to find them. When officers tried to stop the minivan a chase ensued.

The suspect eventually stopped and took off on foot escaping capture.

Officers later learned the minivan was stolen.

Investigators released surveillance images on the suspect from store video and he was later identified as 17-year-old Jalan Taylor, of the 2600 block of Lola Lane.

On June 15 detectives got a warrant for Taylor and he was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

