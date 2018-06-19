East Texas community remembers K-9 Ide's service

K-9 Officer Ide also partnered with Texarkana, Texas, police Officer Bo Carter for a time. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

A longtime retired veteran of the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department passed away Saturday.

Now plans are in the works for a special memorial to honor K-9 Officer Ide. The date, time and location have not been set.

Meantime, people are remembering his service.

He later added: "Anytime we lose a K-9 or retired K-9, we grieve because they do so much. They do a lot of things that keep us out of harm's way."

The Police Department posted on Facebook that the 12-year-old K-9 died of natural causes.

Hundreds of Facebook users have reacted to the Police Department's post, with many offering their condolences.

The Belgian Malinois was retired in 2012 due to a training injury but continued to have an an impact.

"He has just been living with me and my family to finish out his last days," Sutton said.

Ide served the city for six years working with Sutton and Officer Bo Carter.

The K-9 had numerous apprehensions, successful tracks and successful narcotics finds to his credit.

He also protected his fellow police officers.

