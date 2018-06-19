SPD officer placed on leave, arrested

ARRESTED: Darryl Council, 30, of Bossier City, one count of simple battery (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA
A Shreveport police officer who was placed on leave last month now faces a misdemeanor charge.
Darryl Council, 30, of Bossier City, was placed on paid administrative leave May 15 after police reportedly got information during the course of an unrelated administrative inquiry that he possibly broke the law.
An investigation then led to Shreveport police arresting Council on Monday afternoon on a charge of simple battery, booking records show.
Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board rules and regulations mandate that “when an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor, he may be immediately relieved of duty and placed on departmental leave for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”
